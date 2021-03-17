The Premiership Rugby Cup has been cancelled for this season due to complications caused by Covid-19.

Premiership Rugby, which represents England’s leading clubs, cited concerns over player welfare and the tournament’s integrity if it went ahead.

It means there will be domestic cup competition in English club rugby for only the second time in half a century.

Cup fixtures had already been moved to April and scheduled for midweek in a bid to accommodate it.

“Alternative options were considered but all raised concerns around the safety of players and the risk of games not being completed, so in the light of these player welfare and competition integrity concerns the Cup cannot proceed this season,” Premiership Rugby said.

“The 2020-21 Premiership Rugby Cup was planned as a development competition, but it was clear that in this unique season it would not be possible to add additional players to playing squads and properly prepare them for competition without compromising the clubs’ Covid-19 training bubble which everyone has fought so hard to protect.”

Sale Sharks won last season’s Premiership Rugby Cup, beating Harlequins in a final delayed until September because of the pandemic.

