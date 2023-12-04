Tom Foley: English TMO abused after World Cup final quits international rugby

Foley was TMO in the Rugby World Cup final but will not officiate on the international scene for the foreseeable future

Leading English rugby official Tom Foley has quit the international game after receiving “a torrent of criticism and abuse” following his role in the World Cup final.

Foley has previously said he received death threats in the wake of October’s final, where he worked as the TMO (television match official) as South Africa beat New Zealand 12-11.

“Having reached the pinnacle in officiating at the Rugby World Cup Final, now feels the right time to take a break from the international game,” he said.

“Over the course of 13 years, I have been fortunate to officiate alongside many dedicated professionals and be involved in some of the greatest games in international rugby.

“However, the pressure and scrutiny I came under after the Rugby World Cup Final, along with a torrent of criticism and abuse online, has helped to reaffirm that this is the right decision for me at this point in my life.

“While it’s a privilege to be at the heart of some of the sport’s most iconic moments, the increasing levels of vitriol, when the demands and expectation are so high, have led me to this moment.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane became the first player to be sent off in the World Cup final, while three other players received yellow cards.

Foley plans to continue officiating domestically and is scheduled to be working in European club competitions when they get underway this week.

“I would like to thank Tom for his outstanding contribution to international officiating,” said Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney.

“The abuse he has suffered since the Rugby World Cup final, along with other officials involved in that game, is totally unacceptable and no one should be treated in this way, doing their job for the sport they are so committed to and passionate about.

“We will do everything possible to help guard against the abuse aimed at match officials and players and would urge everyone in our game to consider the role they can play in upholding rugby values.”