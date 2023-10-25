Sale launch strong defence of Curry as England star handed 50th cap amid Mbonambi race row

Sale Sharks have issued a strong statement in support of their England international Tom Curry, who is at the centre of a race row involving South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi. (Photo by Julian Finney – World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Sale Sharks have issued a strong statement in support of their England international Tom Curry, who is at the centre of a race row involving South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

In a powerful statement, Sale said: “Sale Sharks’ owners, players, coaches and staff are absolutely appalled by the nature and level of disgusting abuse directed at Tom Curry and his family in relation to an incident in the England versus South Africa World Cup semi-final.

“Everyone at the club stands fully and proudly behind Tom and we look forward to welcoming him back to Carrington.”

It comes as the England flanker accused South Africa hooker Mbonambi of directing a racial slur towards him.

In the 23rd minute of England’s 16-15 loss to South Africa at the Rugby World Cup Curry can be heard on Ben O’Keeffe’s referee microphone asking: “Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c*** what do I do?”.

The New Zealand official is heard replying: “Nothing please. I’ll be on it.”

The Rugby Football Union yesterday confirmed that they had lodged a complaint over the alleged slur, with World Rugby on Monday confirming they were investigating the incident.

Elsewhere in the England squad for their bronze medal match against Argentina on Friday: Henry Arundell partners Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward in the back row.

Retiring Ben Youngs starts while Courtney Lawes – who also announced he will bring his international career to an end – will not feature.

Mbonambi and South Africa will contest the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday night.

Curry’s club Sale Sharks are in action in the English Premiership this weekend and take on Exeter Chiefs in the West Country.