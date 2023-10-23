Rugby race scandal: Morning deadline to report alleged slur to England player by South Africa hooker

England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to South Africa on Saturday has descended into a race scandal after Red Rose flanker Tom Curry accused Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi of using a racial slur against him.

South Africa fought back to beat England 16-15 in Paris on Saturday to book themselves a spot in the World Cup final against New Zealand this weekend.

But in the 23rd minute Curry can be heard on Ben O’Keeffe’s referee microphone asking: “Sir, Sir, if their hooker calls me a white c*** what do I do?”.

The New Zealand official is heard replying: “Nothing please. I’ll be on it.”

England deadline

England and the citing commissioner have until 10am this morning to file any complaints through the disciplinary process with a hearing possible this week.

When asked about the incident on Sunday morning, South Africa forwards coach Deon Davids said he was unaware.

“I’m not aware of that. I’m not aware of any comment. If it was discussed, I’m not sure what the comment was or when it was said. I don’t know.”

But later on Sunday a South African statement read: “We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence.

“We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim.”

Mbonambi language mix up?

A disciplinary expert told City A.M. that relevant officials will pour through all of the evidence to see whether any claim can be substantiated.

They went on to say that “the law is pretty clear” on any abuse which relates to gender, race or sexuality.

Some have been quick to jump to the defence of Mbonambi, who has featured in the Springbok side for eight years, stating that the alleged swear word is similar to the Afrikaans word for side, Kant, and that the hooker may have been referring to the rugby ball being on the white [England shirt colour] side of the breakdown.

Evidence?

There is no audible evidence of the alleged abuse available yet but there are suggestions that the 32-year-old was mixing English and Afrikaans on the field, which is not uncommon in a Springbok side where a number of players speak multiple languages – he could also have said “Windgat”, which means boastful or arrogant.

Curry, after the loss in Paris at the weekend, replied “yeah” when he was asked whether Mbonambi said something he shouldn’t have before saying: “It doesn’t need to be talked about. I’m not talking about it now.”

He and the South African hooker did not shake hands after the match.

The Rugby Football Union and Steve Borthwick declined to comment.