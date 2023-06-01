Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Rugby World Cup Barometer: England captain Farrell cements spot

In the lead up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with City Index to assess whose form is hot – and whose is not – in the race to be part of the tournament in France later this year.(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Player of the week

Talismanic players shine on the biggest stages and that’s exactly what England captain and Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell did last weekend as his side won their sixth Premiership title.

Ageing like a fine wine, the 31-year-old controlled the show for the north Londoners against Sale Sharks – and his rival for the England No10 shirt, George Ford.

With Farrell seeing off competition from Marcus Smith at the Six Nations, he appears to be in pole position to lead the national team under head coach Steve Borthwick at this autumn’s Rugby World Cup.

Who’s hot

Theo Dan replaced England hooker Jamie George in the 10th minute of the Premiership final but the front row was astounding. He even kicked a 50:22, which will undoubtedly have got Borthwick’s attention.

Fresh off a United Rugby Championship title with Munster, Calvin Nash, who plays centre and wing, was named in Ireland’s first World Cup training squad.

Who’s not

Robert Baloucoune was left out of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad. The electric winger has not played since his Ulster side were shocked by fellow province Connacht in the URC.

Stormers No9 Herschel Jantjies was played off the park by opposite number Conor Murray in the URC final. A worry for the 2019 World Cup winner.

