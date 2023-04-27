Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Rugby World Cup Barometer: Spencer and Furbank for England recalls?

In the lead up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with City Index to look at whose form is hot and not in the race to be part of the tournament in France later this year. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

In the lead up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with City Index to look at whose form is hot and not in the race to be part of the tournament in France later this year.

Rugby player of the week

Having made his England debut in 2020, the last time they won the Six Nations, full-back George Furbank has somewhat fallen out of favour in the national set-up.

But in the Premiership this year he has been a shining light for a Northampton team who have secured a semi-final place.

Against Newcastle last weekend he made 21 carries and offloaded four times.

The 26-year-old made 139m too.

Also offers cover at fly-half, so could be due a recall under England’s new head coach Steve Borthwick.

Who’s hot

Fijian-born Wallaby back Marika Koroibete was this week named the best player in Australia for the second time. At 30, 2023 could be his final World Cup.

Borthwick has been struggling to find a scrum-half to fit his style, but in Ben Spencer, whose last cap came in the 2019 World Cup final, England may have rediscovered a solid option.

Who’s not

Having lifted the World Cup in Japan as South Africa captain, Siya Kolisi has this week been told he could miss the France edition if he has surgery on a knee injury.

Hooked after 50 minutes, Ollie Hassell-Collins was prematurely replaced for London Irish on Sunday with his rival for an England shirt, Henry Arundell.

Previous Rugby World Cup Barometers

1: Pearson, Pollard, Hastoy, Sexton, Willis

2: Smith, Thorley, Amashukeli, McDermott, Smith

3: Botia, Dupont, Costelow, van Poortvliet, Malherbe

4: Carreras, Stuart, Freeman, Capuozzo, Swinton