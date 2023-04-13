Rugby World Cup Barometer: Botia shows Fiji claims but Van Poortvliet left in shade

Levani Botia (left) shone against Saracens to underline his World Cup claims

In the lead up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with City Index to look at which players and other personnel are hot and not in the race to be part of the quadrennial event in France later this year.

Player of the week

Hybrid players who can operate in several different positions are all the rage in rugby and Fijian Levani Botia, who covers the back row, centre and wing, is a perfect example.

Botia was a real menace in La Rochelle’s Champions Cup victory against Saracens last weekend, making six carries for 39m and winning four turnovers for his side.

He will be one of the first names on the Fiji team sheet at this year’s World Cup and the kind of player the likes of Australia and Wales, who are in the same pool, will look to avoid.

Who’s hot

The Petit General Antoine Dupont was at his sublime best for Toulouse at the weekend, assisting five of his side’s seven tries against the Sharks. The world’s best No9. Scarlets No10 Sam Costelow was a calm head for his side as he slotted a touchline conversion to see his team beat Clermont. On Warren Gatland’s radar? Yes.



Who’s not

England No9 Jack van Poortvliet hasn’t been in the best of form over the last couple of months and his pedigree was shown up by opposite number Jamison Gibson-Park at Leinster in the Champions Cup.

One of the world’s best props, the Stormers’ Frans Malherbe had an off day against Exeter Chiefs. He looked lethargic and struggled to get going.

