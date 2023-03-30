Rugby World Cup Barometer: Who’s in form for France 2023

In the lead up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, City A.M. have put together a barometer in partnership with City Index to look at which players are hot and not in the race to be part of the quadrennial event in France later this year. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Player of the week

London Irish back-row Tom Pearson had a barnstorming match for his club in their win against Northampton Saints last weekend.

The 23-year-old scored for the hosts but was omnipresent across the pitch. England have been refining their back-row balance over the Six Nations and if head coach Steve Borthwick is seeking a player reminiscent of the likes of Ireland’s Josh van der Flier or Frenchman Francois Cros, Pearson can be a Rugby World Cup bolter for England.

Who’s hot

After an injury-hit arrival in England, South African Handre Pollard has started motoring for Leicester Tigers. The Boks will want him on form for the Rugby World Cup.

With news of France’s back-up Nno10 Matthieu Jalibert facing injury concerns, fellow fly-half Antoine Hastoy has a chance to stake his claim.

Who’s not

Johnny Sexton has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a groin injury. The Ireland No10 will then be in a fitness race.

England’s Jack Willis is expected to sign a new deal with Toulouse, which would exclude him from the national set-up on the residency rule.

World Rankings