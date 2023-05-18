Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Rugby World Cup Barometer: Ford wading way into England squad?

In the lead up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with City Index to assess whose form is hot – and whose is not – in the race to be part of the tournament in France later this year. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Player of the week: George Ford, England and Sale sharks fly-half

He’s no breakthrough player or overseas talent fresh into the selection conversation but George Ford announced himself as well and truly back in the mix for an England spot at the Rugby World Cup at the weekend by guiding Sale to their first Premiership final since 2006.

The former Leicester and Bath fly-half is in a fight with Owen Farrell, Marcus Smith and Fin Smith to be in the World Cup discussion.

The prestige of the No10 shirt comes with a lot of pressure but Ford proved he is back close to his best.

England head coach Steve Borthwick will be interested to see how he plays in the final, likely against Farrell.

Who’s hot

Jack Crowley slotted a match-winning drop goal for Munster against Leinster at the weekend in a performance that could catapult the utility back into the picture for an Ireland starting position at the Rugby World Cup.

Jamie George has been managed by Saracens all year but the explosive hooker was brilliant in his side’s semi-final win over Northampton Saints.

Who’s not

Ben Curry is set to miss the Rugby World Cup after suffering a serious injury playing for Sale against Leicester on Sunday.

Jack van Poortvliet replaced Ben Youngs earlier than expected in their semi-final loss but the No9 missed a crucial kick to touch which cost Tigers a late chance.

