Rugby World Cup Barometer: Coombes in for some Irish luck?

In the lead up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with City Index to look at whose form is hot and not in the race to be part of the tournament in France later this year. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Player of the week

Tipped earlier on in the season by City A.M. as one to watch in 2023, Gavin Coombes put in an absolutely monstrous shift as Munster beat Glasgow 14-5 to progress to this weekend’s United Rugby Championship semi-finals, where his province will play Leinster in Dublin.

Coombes carried 12 times, the most of any player on the pitch, won two turnovers and completed a number of tackles.

Though he did not score, his record this season is 10 tries in 14 matches while the mobile forward has conceded just four penalties all year.

He is certainly in the picture to be in Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad.

Who’s hot

Gregor Townsend’s future has been uncertain as Scotland head coach but the 50-year-old, who took charge of the national team in 2017, has signed a new contract until 2026.

Manie Libbok is not the first name many speak of when asked to name a Springbok but the South African No10 scored 18 points in the Stormers’ 33-21 win over the Bulls.

Who’s not

Having been included in Wales’s preliminary World Cup squad last week Henry Thomas has been forced to walk away from his club, Montpellier, over the decision to accept the call-up.

Sticking with Montpellier, Luke Cowan-Dickie was set to join the Top14 outfit but has reportedly failed his medical. There is talk that Sale Sharks could swoop for the hooker.

