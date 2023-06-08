Rugby World Cup Barometer: London calling for adopted Frenchman Willis?

In the lead up to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with City Index to assess whose form is hot – and whose is not – in the race to be part of the tournament in France later this year. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Player of the week

Amid the fallout from Worcester Warriors and Wasps going under this season, a number of players from the two clubs got to experience high level rugby in France – one of those is Tom Willis.

The Bordeaux Begles No8 was a key part of his side’s Top14 quarter-final win away to Lyon, earning them a semi-final tie against La Rochelle this weekend.

Willis was a solid carrier, as he has been all season, and has confirmed his return to the Premiership with a summer transfer to Saracens, meaning he will be in contention for the England squad.

Going toe-to-toe with some of the best back-rows in the world should stand the 24-year-old in good stead for a World Cup spot.

Who’s hot

Madosh Tambwe is enjoying a purple patch this season, scoring nine tries. Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tambwe is South African-qualified and could be a bolter.

Gaël Fickou is close to being the first name on the France team sheet. The centre was brilliant in Racing 92’s win over Stade Francais last week.

Who’s not

Marcos Kremer received his third red card of the season in Stade Francais’s loss at the weekend. His indiscipline could be a liability for Argentina at the World Cup.

French TV production will be key at this year’s tournament, and technical issues during big quarter-final matches last weekend will have caused some unease.

