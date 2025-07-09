Experience the thrill of the Belgian Grand Prix in luxury with City Winners

For Formula 1 fans, the chance to attend a Grand Prix weekend is nothing short of a dream come true. City Winners is offering an extraordinary opportunity to make that dream a reality by entering a prize draw for a VIP weekend at the iconic Belgian Grand Prix. This exclusive prize promises not only access to one of the most thrilling races on the F1 calendar but also an experience filled with luxury and convenience.

The winner of this prize draw, along with three guests, will enjoy general admission tickets for all three days of the event – from Friday practice sessions through to the adrenaline-pumping race on Sunday. The venue, Spa-Francorchamps, is revered among drivers and fans alike for its challenging layout and unpredictable weather, which often makes for spectacular racing action. Attending this race is a bucket-list experience for any motorsport enthusiast.

The Winning Package

What sets this prize apart is the premium accommodation included. Instead of staying in a conventional hotel, the winners will be treated to a spacious glamping tent located just 20 minutes away from the circuit. This setup offers the perfect blend of comfort and proximity, allowing guests to relax in style after a full day at the track. Each morning will begin with a hearty breakfast provided to fuel the day’s excitement. Additionally, the glamping area is equipped with a private Motorsport Village featuring a clubhouse and bar, as well as full toilet and shower facilities, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable stay.

Travel arrangements are also covered, with return Eurotunnel LeShuttle tickets included for one car. This means winners can avoid the hassle of arranging their own transport across the channel and focus entirely on soaking up the race weekend atmosphere. The on-site team will be on hand throughout the stay to assist with any needs, adding an extra layer of ease and comfort.

Your Chance to Win Starts Here

If you’ve ever dreamed of witnessing F1 action live and creating unforgettable memories with friends or family, this prize draw could be your ticket to the perfect motorsport weekend. Don’t miss out – enter now and prepare yourself for an exhilarating Belgian Grand Prix weekend at the end of July. Tickets start at just £5, with discounts available for those wishing to increase their chances by purchasing multiple tickets. The deadline to enter the prize draw is Friday, 11 July 2025 at 1pm.

Visit: www.citywinners.co.uk today to find out more and enter this exciting prize draw.