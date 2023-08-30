Exclusive: Greenpeace to target Rugby World Cup fan zones

Greenpeace is planning to target next month’s Rugby World Cup as the campaigning group ramps up protests against “greenwashing” by oil companies.

The organisation told City A.M. it would make its presence felt at the tournament’s official fan zones and outside stadia in France, where the action begins next week.

It follows a summer of UK sporting occasions, from the Ashes to Wimbledon and the Grand National, being disrupted by Just Stop Oil protests.

Polluters

Greenpeace said it was not planning to copy Just Stop Oil’s favoured tactic of pitch invasions as it looks to highlight TotalEnergies’ sponsorship of the World Cup.

“Greenpeace campaigners are looking forward to speaking to many rugby fans about TotalEnergies and the growing problem of sportswashing,” a spokesperson said.

“We’ll be outside the stadium and in the fan zones – and TotalEnergies and other fossil fuel polluters should be nowhere near.”

It comes after Greenpeace posted an animated video on social media yesterday depicting oil flooding a stadium as two rugby teams played in front of thousands of fans.

The clip features spoof match commentary which states: “What kind of move is that from Total Energies? I don’t think that is in the rule book… unbelievable, surely this is foul play?”

The Greenpeace spokesperson added: “This video sends a clear message that the Rugby World Cup should not be an arena for fossil fuel companies to greenwash their climate destruction.”

Rugby World Cup partnerships

The Premiership final between Saracens and Sale Sharks in May was disrupted by Just Stop Oil while a raft of other sporting events have been the target of activists looking to raise awareness of environmental issues related to petroleum companies.

French energy giant TotalEnergies stated its commitment to sustainability when it was announced as an official sponsor of the Rugby World Cup in 2021.

Former chief executive of France 2023 Claude Atcher said at the time: “TotalEnergies wants to shift lines and play its full role in meeting the climate challenge.

“We want to move forward together towards the new energies that need to be at the centre of Rugby World Cup France 2023.”

TotalEnergies and France 2023 launched a car-sharing platform for the Rugby World Cup earlier this week.

But that has done little to impact the objections to the partnership by Greenpeace.

It is not a first involvement for oil firms in rugby, though, with Scotland and national stadium Murrayfield recently announcing a landmark deal with Scottish Gas, part of giant Centrica.

According to the Irish Independent, World Rugby sent a “cease and desist” letter in an attempt to halt the video’s circulation on rounds of unauthorised use of trademarks.