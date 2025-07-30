Revolut enters F1 with title sponsorship of new Audi team

Revolut will be title sponsor of the new Audi F1 team

Revolut has announced its entry into Formula 1 as title partner of the new Audi F1 team, which will compete from next year.

The partnership has been described as long-term and will see the fintech giant – currently the subject of a clash between Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey – make an undisclosed but significant financial commitment.

Audi is taking the place of Sauber in 2026 after acquiring a stake in the Swiss team and will retain their drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Sauber’s current title sponsorship with betting company Stake is reported to be worth £37m a year.

“This is a monumental partnership for Revolut and the future Audi F1 Team,” said Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky.

“We’re accelerating towards 100m customers, and we’ll be bringing them into Formula 1 with unforgettable experiences at a pivotal time for the sport. As Revolut continues to challenge the status quo in global finance, the future Audi F1 Team is set to do the same in motorsport.”

The deal will also see the Audi F1 team use Revolut’s digital-first banking in financial operations, including ecommerce solutions for retailing merchandise.

“With Revolut, we have found a true partner that shares our core ethos of innovation and relentless ambition,” said future Audi F1 team principal Jonathan Wheatley.

Read more Abu Dhabi sovereign investor eyes $100m slice of Revolut

“From 2026, Revolut’s digital-first solutions will power key areas of our operations while also redefining how fans and communities engage with our team – delivering a seamless and engaging experience on and off the track.”

Revolut backs Audi as F1 grid grows again

It comes 10 years after Revolut launched in the UK. It now has more than 60m global customers but its bid for a full UK banking licence has been hit by delays.

Audi F1 will use power units made by the German car giant and will also have bases in Switzerland and the UK’s Motorsport Valley.

In addition to Audi, Cadillac is joining F1 next year as the grid expands to 11 teams for the first time in a decade.

“Audi is entering Formula 1 with a clear ambition: to use the platform as a technologically relevant and economically sustainable investment in the future of the Audi brand,” said CEO Gernot Döllner.

“We firmly believe in the success of our project, which we are approaching with a realistic attitude and a mindset of continuous improvement. In Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude.”