Rail strikes and Queen’s funeral boost coach giant National Express’ revenue in final quarter

(Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

National Express has said it is “well positioned” to weather the current market volatility and inflationary pressures as it reported sustained growth in the last quarter.

The coach powerhouse today posted a 33 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year, fuelled by growth in the UK and Spanish markets.

In the three months ended 30 September, UK revenue went up 30 per cent, with occupancy increasing to 78 per cent – eight percentage points ahead of 2019 levels.

Yields were up 21 per cent on pre-pandemic levels as National Express provided more services during the strikes as well as for the Queen’s funeral.

“We continue to see strengthening passenger numbers in our coach businesses in the UK and Spain, and we are focused on meeting our driver recovery targets for the full year in our North America school bus division,” said chief executive Ignacio Garat.

“We are well positioned for the current inflationary environment with long-term supply contracts, fuel hedging, and a proven ability to pass through price increases over time.”

National Express has in fact inflation protection from fuel hedges for the whole of 2023 and half of 2024, while 80 per cent of its debt is at fixed interest rates.

Commenting on the results, Sarah Riding, commercial partner at law firm Gowling GWL, said: “National Express has stepped up a gear in the past few months as passenger numbers have returned following the end of the pandemic and travel restrictions easing.

“Although rising inflation could pose a threat to growth with increased costs, investors will be cautiously optimistic for the road ahead.”