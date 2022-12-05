National Express appoints interim as new CFO

New CFO James Stamp (Credit: LinkedIn)

National Express Group has appointed its interim chief financial officer into the top finance role officially today.

Former KPMG partner James Stamp will step into the role with immediate effect, having served as interim group CFO and been a member of the board since the beginning of November.

The incoming CFO joined the company in July 2017, and was previously CFO of the group’s operations in the UK and Germany.

Ignacio Garat, National Express Group Chief Executive, said: “He brings a highly complementary skillset to the executive team and will be central to the next phase of National Express’ development.

“James landed very effectively as interim group CFO making an immediate impact which I am delighted is reflected in the board’s swift decision and today’s announcement.”

Stamp said: “I am very proud to have been appointed CFO and am excited by the opportunity to continue working with Ignacio, the executive team and the board to deliver our growth ambitions.”