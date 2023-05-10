National Express ditches name as coach firm goes ‘Mobico’

National Express no more? The operator said it believes the name ‘Mobico’ “better reflects” the “international nature” of the group

National Express is to change its parent company name to Mobico Group PLC, from June 2023.

The coach operator said it believes the name ‘Mobico’ “better reflects” the “international nature” of the group, as it continues a shift to mass transit.

Ignacio Garat, group chief executive at National Express said: “Whilst National Express is a highly valued consumer brand, Mobico better represents our multi-modal operations, global reach and future ambitions.”

National Express brand staying

Its subsidiaries will retain their well-known names, with National Express still used for the UK national coach network.

Brands across the group’s global operations such as Alsa, WeDriveU and Peterman, will also retain their names, with the company currently operating in North America, Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

Garat added: “We remain focused on providing best-in-class services and delivering our evolve strategy, with the intent of establishing Mobico Group as the world’s premier shared mobility operator.”

Earlier this year National Express said a series of train strikes helped it more than triple annual profits as passengers switched to buses and coaches to avoid rail disruption.

The group reported underlying pre-tax profits of £145.9m, up from £39.7m in 2021, with annual revenues surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time since Covid hit.

National Express’ share price was last trading flat at 117.0p.