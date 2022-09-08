Former M&S CFO Helen Weir named new chair of National Express

Former M&S CFO Helen Weir has been named the new Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate of National Express.

Weir will join the board as a Non-Executive Director on 1 October and will succeed Sir John Armitt, CBE, as the company’s Chair on 1 January 2023, when he will stand down from the Board after almost ten years in the role.

Weir had a lengthy executive career as a CFO of a number of listed companies and most recently served as the CFO of Marks & Spencer between 2015 and 2018. She also previously served as a Non-Executive Director of Just Eat, SABMiller, Royal Mail and Cineworld.

She is currently a Supervisory Board Member of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and holds Non-Executive Director roles at Greencore and Superdry.

Chief Executive Officer of National Express Ignacio Garat said: “Helen is joining National Express as Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate at a very exciting time.

Our business has strong momentum and an attractive pipeline of growth opportunities. The skills that Helen brings to the Board will help us sustain that momentum in pursuit of those growth opportunities.”

In the six months ended 30 June, National Express brought in £1.3bn in revenue, a 34 per cent increase on last year and the highest in a decade as it secured 16 new contracts in the period.

In July, National Express said it was “well-positioned” for the future as the transport titan posted its biggest revenue increase in over a decade.