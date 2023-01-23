National Express wins £880m contract to run German rail lines

National Express

National Express has been awarded a €1bn (£878m) to operate two regional train lines in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The transport group’s German rail business has won €1bn contract to run the RE1 and RE11 Rhein-Ruhr-Express (RRX) lines until 2033.

The Rhein-Ruhr-Express is a regional rail network in north west Germany, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia on the border with Belgium and the Netherlands.

National Express Rail GmbH’s new €1bn contract comes after the firm took over the German rail lines last February through an emergency contract award.

First established as a nationalised bus company in Britain, National Express has over the past five decades expanded to evolve as an international transport conglomerate.

The Birmingham-headquartered business later floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1992 before expanding through mergers and acquisitions.

The firm took over its first Rhein-Ruhr-Express contract in June 2019 and now operates seven lines in the system.

Following the award of the new contract, National Express now operates all three asset light Rhein-Ruhr-Express lots under long term contacts, the firm said.

Ignacio Garat, group chief executive at National Express, said: “To have secured this contract on the back of an emergency contract award is testament to our operational excellence and the strength of our proposition in Germany.”

“It is also clear evidence of our Evolve strategy in action, and we look forward to making further progress in realising similar asset-light opportunities across the Company.”