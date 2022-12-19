Gov stumps up £60m to cap bus fares at £2 with 130 operators signing up

National Express

A new £60m government fare cap scheme will be rolled out next year ensuring bus tickets stay at £2.

The initiative has the backing of 130 bus operators across the country including National Express and Stagecoach, who have agreed to charge no more than £2 for singles.

The ‘Get Around’ scheme is designed to help people with travel amid the soaring costs of living while reducing the use of cars and emissins on congested roads.

Many people are also struggling to get around amid a wave of industrial action on buses, trains at at airports.

The government’s buses minister Richard Holden said the mode of transport is the “most popular form” in England, “making up half of all journeys. So we’re investing £60 million to cap single bus fares at £2 to help families, students and commuters and help get people back on the bus.”

“The scheme will also take 2 million car journeys off the road and it’s fantastic to see so many bus operators signing up. So, if you’re in Carlisle or Weston-Super-Mare, Birmingham or Doncaster, make sure you hop on the bus and ‘Get Around for £2’ between 1 January and 31 March.”

In a bid to offer a ‘fare deal’ across the country where ticket prices vary widely, Tom Stables, CEO of National Express UK, said the firm backed the scheme because “more people using buses is good for the economy, environment and wider society”.

“We know that great value, low fares encourage people to switch to the bus so are proud to join this scheme. And even better, we’re also freezing child fares at £1. Bus travel is simple, cheap and easy and there’s never been a better time to get onboard.

Graham Vidler, Chief Executive of the Confederation of Passenger Transport said: We look forward to welcoming more customers on board when the £2 fare cap in England starts in January, as it complements great value fares already in place that make taking the bus more attractive and environmentally friendly this winter.

Travelling for £2 on the bus both helps customers facing rising cost challenges and enables them to try a new travel option to get to work, education, public services, leisure or see loved ones.