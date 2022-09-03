Bus fares to be capped at £2 this winter in England

Bus journeys are to be capped at £2 for a temporary period next year as a government measure to tackle the cost of living crisis.

A cap will be introduced in England from January to March next year, as households face soaring energy bills this winter.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said its £60m scheme would mean some passengers save more than £3 per single bus ticket.

Transport minister Grant Shapps said the scheme would “provide direct help to thousands of households across the country.”

“We know people will be feeling the pressure of rising costs this winter, and so we have been working hard this summer to provide practical concrete help that will lower daily expenditure,” he added.