UK pledges to share expertise and help Ukraine rebuild transport network

The UK has pledged to share its expertise and help Ukraine rebuild its transport network. (Photo/DfT)

The UK Government has pledged to help Ukraine rebuild its war-damaged transport network, sharing private sector expertise.

The news comes a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an impromptu visit to Kyiv.

The agreement was signed by transport secretary Grant Shapps and its Ukrainian counterpart Oleksandr Kubrakov today, a day after the country’s Independence Day and six months since the Russian invasion.

“In the UK we have some of the best transport experts in the world and sharing this with Ukraine will not only help them rebuild – but will boost the profile of UK businesses on a global scale,” said Shapps.

According to the plan, UK experts will work alongside Kyiv’s Ministry of Infrastructure, offering their know-how about infrastructure reconstruction as well as identifying training opportunities for aviation staff.

Ukraine will also receive a £10m support package for its railway system.

Announced by Johnson during the G7 summit, the funding will help buy tunnel repair equipment as well as over 120 shipping containers to mobilise Ukrainian grain trains.

“The fate of war is decided not only on the battlefield. Ukraine needs a strong economy and steadily operating infrastructure,” said Kubrakov.

“Thanks to today’s agreements, we expect to receive high-quality expertise from leading British companies and institutes to restore Ukrainian infrastructure.”