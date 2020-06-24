Government set to announce new hydrogen bus town trial

The government is set to announce plans for the UK’s first hydrogen bus only town, transport secretary Grant Shapps revealed today.

In February ministers unveiled a £50m fund for local authorities to apply to become the country’s first all-electric bus town as part of £170m in new funding for buses.

Speaking to the transport select committee this morning, Shapps said that after the initial popularity of the scheme, which has had 17 applicants so far, a similar hydrogen initiative would soon be rolled out.

Shapps said that he was keen for British bus manufacturers to become world leaders in the technology, saying the UK had a chance to “steal a march on the rest of the world”.

In recent months, there has been an increasing focus on the technology, with supporters saying it could be critical to decarbonising the UK’s heavy transit mix.

Later this year London will take receipt of its first all-hydrogen buses from manufacturer Ryse, which is run by JCB scion Jo Bamford.

Bamford, who also owns Northern Irish bus manufacturer Wright Bus, is currently leading a campaign to develop a nationwide hydrogen bus fleet 3,000 strong.

Speaking to City A.M. earlier this month, Bamford said that the UK could use the technology to carve out a niche for itself in the post-coronavirus world.

“Coming out of this crisis, we need to pick some winning technologies and back them. Europe is about to start funding hydrogen, but we could run quicker here because we’ve got a couple of manufacturers which already make hydrogen buses”, he said.

More widely, a group of leading UK businesses have said that they are prepared to commit £1.5bn to the technology if the Treasury gives its backing to a UK-wide hydrogen strategy.

Shapps seemed to endorse the bus scheme this morning, saying that he was “extremely ambitious” for the technology.

He also confirmed that current measures to provide financial support for bus operators, which run until early August, were being reviewed every four weeks.

The Department for Transport has thus far committed over £650m towards keeping services running through the lockdown period.

Given the lack of passenger demand for the services, it is widely expected that the measures will be renewed in August.