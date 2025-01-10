Purton Power can get Young Champion’s head in front

Zac Purton takes over from Karis Teetan on Young Champion on Sunday.

THERE are a handful of Four-Year-Old Classic Series candidates who put their reputations on the line in the feature race on the Sha Tin card, The Racing Club Cup (8.05am), a handicap over seven furlongs.

The likes of top-weight Packing Hermod, officially rated fourth in the top 50 four-year-olds in the territory, Rubylot, well-handicapped with Packing Hermod on last month’s form, and fast-improving bottom weight Johannes Brahms, will all have their supporters in keeping their Classic Series hopes alive.

They do, however, meet some older but equally smart campaigners who on their best form are difficult to ignore.

The race sponsors are represented by hugely talented but frustrating YOUNG CHAMPION, who has failed to deliver in his last couple of runs.

Excuses can be made on both those occasions though, having pulled too hard behind Patch Of Theta in November and then getting into all sorts of trouble when failing to settle behind Packing Hermod last start.

Champion jockey Zac Purton has been itching to ride this son of Zoustar a number of times this season and finally gets his wish at the expense of demoted Karis Teetan.

The John Size galloper has the ability to win at his best so with a favourable draw, racing over his optimum distance, and Purton in the saddle, he has an obvious chance.

Equally eye-catching on the form book, is the Ricky Yiu-trained SUNLIGHT POWER who has suffered bad luck in all three races since stepping up in class following an easy victory over the course and distance in September.

His recent performance, when third to subsequent Group Three winner Patch Of Theta over a mile in November can be upgraded having suffered a wide journey without cover throughout, but still staying on strongly in the closing stages.

There is no doubt he is much better than his present rating, and if getting some luck early on from an awkward draw, he is capable of surprising some better fancied rivals.

POINTERS

Young Champion 8.05am Sha Tin

Sunlight Power (e/w) 8.05am Sha Tin