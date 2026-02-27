Block slashes 4,000 jobs in latest AI warning

The move comes as broader concerns grow over AI’s impact on employment

Payments giant Block will slash nearly half its workforce, cutting more than 4,000 roles as it pivots towards a business model built around AI and leaner teams.

In a message to staff, the company confirmed it will reduce headcount from more than 10,000 employees to just under 6,000, with affected workers either leaving immediately or entering consultation.

The company, whose email was published on its chief executive’s Jack Dorsey’s X, said the decision was not driven by cost-cutting. It claimed that gross profit is still growing and profitability is improving.

Instead, the company admitted that advances in AI tools are changing how work gets done, and how many people are needed to do it.

“We’re already seeing that the intelligence tools we’re creating and using, paired with smaller and flatter teams, are enabling a new way of working,” the note said. “That fundamentally changes what it means to build and run a company.”

Employees impacted will receive 20 weeks’ salary plus one week per year of service, equity vested through the end of May, six months of healthcare and $5,000 in transition support.

AI job fears worsen

The scale of the cuts is worrying for a company who claims to not be struggling financially. The group said its business remains strong, but chose to act quickly rather than carry out smaller rounds of redundancies over several years.

The message to staff said repeated waves of cuts would damage morale and trust, and that taking “a hard, clear action now” would allow the company to rebuild around AI at its core.

The move comes as broader concerns grow over AI’s impact on employment globally. In the UK, unemployment has recently risen to 5.2 per cent, while surveys show businesses are increasingly slowing hiring as automation expands.

Elsewhere, research from Helm found a third of Britain’s scale-up founders expect AI-driven job cuts within the next year, and 58 per cent are already delaying or reducing recruitment because of AI adoption.

On a global scale, more than 30,000 tech roles have reportedly been cut since the start of 2026, despite many firms continuing to post strong revenues.

Block said the overhaul is about embedding AI into “everything we do – how we work, how we create, how we serve our customers”.

For those leaving, the company acknowledged the impact, claiming the decision was “not a reflection” of individual contributions.

The announcement is one of the clearest admissions yet from a major tech group that AI is a clear and direct driver of large-scale job losses.