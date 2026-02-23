Motive Expands AI Platform to Automate Driver Qualification, Compliance and Workforce Records Management, Saving Teams from Time-Consuming Administrative Work

Motive, the AI platform for physical operations, today announced new advanced AI capabilities as part of its expanded Workforce Management product to help organisations tackle one of their biggest challenges: efficiently managing and empowering frontline teams at scale. The new capabilities aim to give organisations a single place to track and manage critical workforce processes like compliance documentation, timecards and training, including automated record pulls for each driver, to reduce administrative work, streamline compliance and boost productivity across physical operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218613902/en/

More than half of organisations in the physical economy still manage workforce processes, such as driver documentation, using spreadsheets, paper files and disconnected systems, leaving small back-office teams to manually track it all.1 That can mean missed deadlines for renewing commercial driving licences, Driver Certificate of Professional Competence, right-to-work documentation and medical cards, as well as incomplete or inaccurate files that can take drivers off the road until issues are resolved. In the UK, the Department for Transport’s Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) conducts regular fleet compliance checks across heavy goods vehicles and public service vehicles, inspecting thousands to assess operator compliance and roadworthiness, putting organisations with documentation gaps at risk of enforcement action, fines and operational disruption.

‘UK organisations running fleet operations are wasting too much time managing administrative workforce processes like compliance documentation, timecards and training,’ said Nyanya Joof, Regional Vice President of UK Markets at Motive. ‘Motive’s AI-powered Workforce Management helps organisations move beyond manual, paperwork-driven processes by reducing administrative work, strengthening compliance and keeping operations running safely and efficiently. This enables a fundamental shift to intelligent workforce management at scale.’

‘Workforce compliance and the administrative work to manage employees was previously a time-intensive and costly part of our operation,’ said Morgan Bedford, Country Business and Fleet Manager at Chyone Logistics. ‘Motive has streamlined and automated these business processes, giving us confidence we’re compliant while freeing our team to focus on the work that actually drives performance and growth.’

The new AI-powered Workforce Management capabilities include:

Driver Walkaround Checks for Driver Qualification Documents: Helps ensure drivers are properly qualified and prevent vehicle access or duty status when required documents are missing or expired. Organisations can set document requirements, enforce compliance rules and guide drivers through quick in-app uploads to close gaps fast. Now managers can reduce compliance gaps and stay audit-ready with minimal manual oversight.

Helps ensure drivers are properly qualified and prevent vehicle access or duty status when required documents are missing or expired. Organisations can set document requirements, enforce compliance rules and guide drivers through quick in-app uploads to close gaps fast. Now managers can reduce compliance gaps and stay audit-ready with minimal manual oversight. New Workforce Management Hub: Connects driver profiles and workforce information in one place, with AI-powered insights to help leaders spot risks, guide coaching and improve productivity. Organisations can quickly identify compliance or payroll issues and generate real-time reports without manual data pulls, reducing administrative burden and strengthening workforce operations at scale.

Motive Workforce Management is built within Motive’s centralised AI-powered platform to digitise and automate critical workforce processes. With Workforce Management, the work of managing people and teams lives alongside managing drivers, vehicles and equipment in one place. This is designed to eliminate data silos and give teams a 360-degree view of their workforce. Connected by design and powered by AI, Motive Workforce Management can help organisations reduce manual and repetitive tasks, integrate training, discover risks earlier, streamline compliance and proactively manage driver qualifications, freeing teams to focus on what matters most.

Learn more about Motive’s new Workforce Management capabilities here and read our blog.

About Motive

Motive empowers the people who run physical operations with tools to make their work safer, more productive, and more profitable. For the first time, safety, operations, and finance teams can manage their workers, vehicles, equipment, and fleet-related spend in a single system. Motive serves nearly 100,000 customers from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises such as Halliburton, KONE, Komatsu, NBC Universal, and Maersk across a wide range of industries including transportation and logistics, construction, energy, field service, manufacturing, agriculture, food and beverage, retail, waste services, and the public sector.

Visit gomotive.com to learn more.

1 Based on an internal Workforce Management Survey of customers in 2023

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218613902/en/

Contact

Media contact

press@gomotive.com

Motive: New Workforce Management capabilities help organisations tackle one of their biggest challenges – efficiently managing and empowering frontline teams at scale. Company Logo