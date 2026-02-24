Money Supermarket doubles down on AI in push to placate investor fears

Money Supermarket said AI use had moved to 'mandation'

Money Supermarket’s owner has doubled down on its commitment to AI after investor anxieties that the technology could erode its business sent the stock tumbling earlier this month.

FTSE 250 firm Mony, which owns the price comparison site alongside news website Money Saving Expert and vouchers business Quidco, said it was “shifting to mandation” for the use of in-house AI tools for all areas of the business after a period of “experimentation.”

Last week the business became the first price comparison site to offer a ChatGPT app, appeasing shareholder fears that the OpenAI large language model could steer customers away from its services.

Those worries added Mony to a wide range of software-based businesses to see their share price tumble earlier this month on renewed fears that AI chatbots were pulling customers away from online services. The sell-off saw Mony stock fall to its lowest level in more than a decade, while blue-chip tech businesses Relx and Sage have both haemorrhaged more than a fifth of their value since the start of the year.

On Monday Mony posted profit of £80.7m for 2025, a rise of one per cent on the previous year, while revenue rose two per cent to £446.3m.

Mony management insisted that its earnings for 2026 would still be in line with market expectations.

The firm’s chief executive Peter Duffy conceded that the company is often asked “about the risk of AI disintermediation” to the business.

“We remain confident that the strength of our competitive moat which is deepened by our breadth, our brand, our responsibilities means that we are going to be a structural winner in this world of AI,” Duffy said at an investor meeting.

“And I hope you recognise that we are absolutely embracing all the opportunities today that that is offering up to help drive sustainable growth in the years to come.”

“In [2024] we opened things up – it became a year of experimentation, giving teams across the group the freedom to try new tools.

“And now in 2026 we’re shifting to mandation – aligning our processes so we’re using AI consistently and effectively in all areas of the business.”

Mony shares recovered slightly following the firm’s results, ending the day up two per cent to 157p. But the stock remains down more than 12 per cent since the start of the year.