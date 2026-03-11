Cognitive Credit AI Sets New Standard for Tech-Enabled Credit Analysis

Cognitive Credit, the leading provider of specialist data and analytics for corporate credit markets, today announces the launch of Cognitive Credit AI, a new intelligence capability integrated into its existing offering. The new service enables credit investors to generate detailed, context-aware analysis from a library of more than 200,000 official documents and structured financial data sets covering over 3,000 European and U.S bond and loan issuers.

The launch comes as institutional credit teams seek new tools to modernize research workflows. As the volume and complexity of credit disclosure continue to expand, traditional research methods are increasingly difficult to scale. Faced with rising deal flow and large quantities of unstructured information, investment firms are turning to solutions that combine structured financial data with specialized AI capable of supporting faster analysis and broader market coverage.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Cognitive Credit AI is reinforced with domain-specific logic and built on proprietary data sets covering much of the European and U.S. credit markets, all designed specifically for credit professionals. Grounding AI outputs in structured financial data and official company disclosures ensures that resulting analysis remains accurate, transparent, and auditable — essential requirements for institutional investors. This approach also means users can summarize and synthesize key information across multiple inputs to support idea generation free from third-party opinions or hidden biases.

Users can query rich datasets using natural language, generate detailed responses to complex questions, and surface insights otherwise trapped in large volumes of disclosure, for all the companies they cover. Insights become available to users as soon as disclosures reach the market, and clients can manage sensitive documents in a closed, ring-fenced environment designed to preserve data security.

“The launch of Cognitive Credit AI represents a step change for how credit analysts can allocate their time,” said Robert Slater, CEO of Cognitive Credit. “This new capability adds a whole new layer of qualitative insights into our market-leading quantitative data offering, and allows credit teams to focus even more time on idea generation and expanding their market coverage.”

With this launch, Cognitive Credit further strengthens its position as the leading provider of credit market technology. By combining structured fundamental data with advanced analytics and AI, the firm delivers an integrated research workflow supporting market screening, idea generation, and ongoing credit monitoring across global corporate credit markets.

About Cognitive Credit

Cognitive Credit is the leading independent provider of specialist data, infrastructure, and AI solutions for global corporate credit markets. Built by credit professionals, for credit professionals, Cognitive Credit delivers the credit market’s fastest, broadest, most accurate fundamental structured data, as well as a suite of analytics and workflow tools that elevate the productivity of credit teams at the world’s leading investment banks, hedge funds, and asset managers. Today, Cognitive Credit counts 100% of the top 10 global investment banks and the majority of the top 25 global asset managers, as clients.

