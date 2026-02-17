Endava Partners with Miro to Drive Innovative New Model for AI Transformation

Endava, the technology-driven business transformation group whose AI-native approach combines cutting edge technology with deep industry expertise, today announced a partnership with Miro®, the AI Innovation Workspace for teams, to bring collaborative AI workflows to Endava’s global operations and enhance its AI-native delivery model Dava.Flow™. Endava will deploy Miro enterprise-wide, compressing decision cycles and improving alignment across distributed teams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217370450/en/

This partnership directly supports Endava’s strategy to lead the industry through an AI-native, methodology-led approach to delivery. Dava.Flow™ is designed to embed AI across the full engagement lifecycle, and Miro provides a shared collaboration and innovation layer that helps make this repeatable at scale. Across its employee base of almost 12,000* employees, Endava is advancing its mission to operate as an AI-native enterprise and to help clients adopt the same principles in their own transformations.

Early internal adoption shows measurable improvements in workshop outcomes, stakeholder alignment, and handover quality across complex engagements. For example, certain processes have been reduced from weeks to days by introducing automated multi-step flows to produce artifacts.

The expanded partnership also supports joint go-to-market initiatives, strengthening the ability of both companies to help large organisations transform their delivery models and accelerate digital transformation in various business environments.

“AI transformation only delivers value when it’s embedded into everyday ways of working,” said Matt Cloke, Chief Technology Officer at Endava. “By integrating Miro into Dava.Flow™, we’re operationalising AI across the full delivery lifecycle – accelerating decision-making and improving alignment across teams. For our clients, this means shorter decision cycles, less rework, and transformation programs that move faster from insight to measurable business impact.”

“The hardest step in AI transformation isn’t starting – it’s scaling,” said Grisha Pavlotsky, Chief Transformation Officer at Miro. “When leaders think of AI as just a technology, they become stuck in a cycle of isolated pilot experiments that fail to change the underlying operating model. But visionaries see AI as the ability to create totally new company-wide capabilities. These leaders act with conviction and are ready to change how their entire organisation operates. That’s exactly what Endava is doing, moving beyond individual productivity to create new AI-first enterprise-wide orchestration across almost 12,000 employees globally. By embedding Miro AI Innovation Workspace as the ‘Context Engine’ within Dava.Flow™, it is creating a unique shared Human and AI collaborative space where human creativity, judgment and decision making converge with AI speed.”

Note to editors

*11,636 employees as of September 30, 2025

About Endava

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava’s clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of September 30 2025, 11,636 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Miro

Miro is the AI Innovation Workspace that brings teams and AI together to plan, co-create, and build the next big thing, faster. Serving more than 100 million users across 250,000 customers, Miro empowers cross-functional teams to flow from early discovery through final delivery on a shared, AI-first canvas. With the canvas as the prompt, Miro’s collaborative AI Workflows keeps teams in the flow of work, scales shifts in ways of working, and drives organization-wide transformation. Founded in 2011, Miro currently employs more than 1,600 people in 13 hubs around the world. To learn more, visit https://miro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217370450/en/

Contact

Media.Relations@endava.com

press@miro.com

TweetText

By integrating Miro into Dava.Flow™, Endava is operationalising AI across the full delivery lifecycle – accelerating decision-making and improving alignment across teams.

Miro AI Workflow. Company Logo