Brightfin Unveils AI-Native Platform for IT Financial Management

Brightfin, the only ITFM and Technology Expense Management solution built natively on ServiceNow, today announced an AI-Native architecture that fundamentally improves how organizations manage IT spend. Rather than bolting AI onto legacy systems, Brightfin has engineered intelligence from the ground up – starting with the data, building contextual awareness on top of it, and delivering AI agents that speak the language of IT finance.

Brightfin’s unified budget-to-billing data model creates a stable, governed foundation that connects contracts, invoices, inventory, and budgets into a single source of truth – something no external ITFM tool or native platform module can replicate. This is a structured financial backbone purpose-built for enterprise IT spend, and it’s what makes everything above it possible.

A context-aware, AI-Native, intelligence layer understands relationships across the entire IT financial lifecycle – which vendors map to which services, which contracts are approaching renewal, which cost anomalies deserve attention – before a user ever asks.

Brightfin users work in natural language, powered by Brightfin’s AI Native platform. Teams surface missing invoices or expired agreements, generate reports, navigate complex workflows, and receive real-time health updates. These agents don’t just answer questions; they optimize workflows and drive measurable savings.

“Most AI in this space is a feature. At Brightfin, it is the product,” said Andrew Hartwyk, Chief Product Officer at Brightfin. “We started with the deepest IT financial data model in the market, coupled with decades of domain expertise, and built intelligence that understands the domain. That’s a difference customers feel immediately.”

This marks the first phase of Brightfin’s AI roadmap. A second phase will expand into AI-driven optimization – giving the teams organizations already trust to manage their bills a solution that proactively identifies savings and acts on them.

Want to stop digging through reports and start getting real answers about your IT budget? Join us for a live webinar on May 28th to see Spend Clearly AI in action. This new AI agent lets IT and finance users ask questions in natural language and instantly surface the budgeting insights they need. Register now and discover a faster, clearer way to work with your IT financial data.

About Brightfin

Brightin is committed to shaping a world where every technology decision is grounded in financial truth, operational clarity, and intelligent automation – enabling organizations to reduce total spend and reinvest in critical innovation.

For more information, visit www.brightfin.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430046289/en/

Contact

Media Contact:

Jacob Mollohan

Senior Director of Marketing

Jacob.mollohan@brightfin.com

720-235-9837

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Want to stop digging through reports and start getting real answers about your IT budget? Join us for a live webinar on May 28th to see it in action.