North Highland and ORO Labs Partner to Accelerate AI-Driven Procurement Transformation

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, and ORO Labs, the leading agentic procurement orchestration platform for global enterprises, have announced a partnership that is transforming procurement organizations so those making purchases get what they need seamlessly. ORO has tapped North Highland as an official change partner to drive adoption, productivity and user satisfaction.

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As procurement organizations accelerate investment in AI and automation, many struggle to convert “go-live” into enterprise-wide adoption and measurable performance improvement. North Highland is partnering with ORO Labs to empower procurement leaders to scale AI-enabled transformations with the human-centered approach required to deliver sustained value. This collaboration is designed to help procurement leaders deliver board-level value, linking adoption metrics to procurement performance indicators and broader KPIs for the enterprise.

“We see time and again that cutting-edge technology without human adoption becomes expensive chaos,” said Matt Klein, senior managing director and global head of Life Sciences at North Highland. “This partnership pairs agentic procurement orchestration with integrated change, training and communications to drive productivity. With persona-based outreach, role-based messaging, and phased adoption campaigns, we help teams champion new ways of working and sustain adoption at scale.”

The partnership is already supporting enterprise-scale procurement transformation in complex, global environments. In a recent example, North Highland and ORO Labs are helping a global pharmaceutical company successfully implement an enterprise-wide agentic procurement orchestration platform for ~35,000 users – shifting procurement from a compliance checkpoint to a strategic business partner through:

Platform modernization: The client implemented ORO’s AI-driven procurement platform to modernize operations, increase end-to-end visibility, and enable a more agile, data-informed procurement organization.

The client implemented ORO’s AI-driven procurement platform to modernize operations, increase end-to-end visibility, and enable a more agile, data-informed procurement organization. Adoption at scale: North Highland built the governance and adoption engine to scale capabilities across a large, distributed user base and convert technology investment into sustained performance.

North Highland built the governance and adoption engine to scale capabilities across a large, distributed user base and convert technology investment into sustained performance. Governance: North Highland also embedded milestone-driven delivery, transparent decision-making, centralized program visibility, and integrated Risks, Assumptions, Issues, and Dependencies (RAID) management across technical and business readiness to remove barriers early.

“Delivering on the promise of agentic procurement takes strong execution and the right partnerships,” said Sudhir Bhojwani, CEO and co-founder at ORO Labs. “North Highland’s change management expertise helps organizations unlock faster value from ORO, and together, we’re driving meaningful outcomes for our shared customers.”

For more information, visit https://northhighland.com/industry-expertise/life-sciences.

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world’s leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services, powered at the intersection of talent and technology, turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland’s methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world’s leading analyst firms. Offering global support and capabilities, North Highland has offices across Canada, Ecuador, Romania, South Africa, U.S., and UK.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About ORO

ORO Labs is an AI-powered procurement orchestration company on a mission to humanize the procurement experience. Founded in 2020 by former SAP Ariba product leaders, ORO delivers effortless user experiences so businesses can shorten cycle times, decrease risk through end-to-end process visibility, and remain agile in response to change with a no-code platform purpose-built for procurement. Trusted by users in over 70 countries, ORO helps Fortune 500 and fast-growing global companies automate processes, improve cross-team collaboration, and scale procurement operations.

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Contact

Media contacts:

Courtney James

Senior Director, PR

North Highland

+1 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

Corporate Ink – ORO Labs

orolabs@corporateink.com

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North Highland is partnering with ORO Labs to empower procurement leaders to scale AI-enabled transformations with the human-centered approach required to deliver sustained value.

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