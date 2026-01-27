McMonagle to continue Hong Kong Romance at the Valley

Irish jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle has ridden two winners so far in Hong Kong

RACING in Hong Kong is back with another all-action nine-race programme at Happy Valley today, including the highly competitive Class Three O’Brien Handicap (2.15pm) over nine furlongs.

You can guarantee the celebrations in trainer David Hayes’ household would have gone on long into the night following the success of superstar Ka Ying Rising at Sha Tin on Sunday, whilst not forgetting stable companion Turin Champions, who stormed home earlier on the card.

With the stable in red-hot form at present, having saddled half-a-dozen winners this month, further success can be expected with a couple of gallopers who catch the eye on the programme.

Highly regarded CHINA WIN finally came good on his seventh run in the city with a hugely impressive victory at Sha Tin earlier this month. Despite stepping up in class, he looks as if he will be hard to beat in the feature race.

The New Zealand-bred four-year-old was obviously bought with the Classic Four-Year-Old Series in mind, and while it has taken some time for him to acclimatise to his new surroundings, since Christmas time he has really started to bloom and he now looks the real deal.

Having been narrowly touched off over the course and distance last month, he improved dramatically on that performance, when coming from last to first and careering away from his rivals at Sha Tin.

In a contest where most of his rivals hold no secrets from the handicapper, this son of Super Seth races off bottom-weight and has excellent light-weight pilot Keith Yeung in the saddle.

With an ideal gate four in his favour, the likely brisk early pace should allow him to sit comfortably in midfield, and he should be hard to stop when Yeung presses the button and goes for glory in the closing stages.

The Hayes stable could have already tasted success earlier on the programme when they saddle dual course and distance winner ROMANTIC SON in the first division of the Southorn Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Smart Missile has been performing better than his recent form figures suggest. He never saw daylight over the course and distance over Christmas, and he then over raced behind smart galloper Infinite Resolve at Sha Tin on New Year’s Day.

Of more importance, however, is the fact his body weight is nearly similar to when he won over the course and distance in November. He weighs in 30 pounds heavier from his last run and has drawn the all-important inside gate one.

Another major plus is Irish champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle has been booked to ride.

McMonagle may only have ridden a couple of winners since joining the jockeys’ roster in Hong Kong last month, but he has already made a big impression with the trainers in the city and notably ‘master trainer’ John Size, who regularly puts the 22-year-old in the saddle.

With Romantic Son having plenty in his favour, McMonagle can further enhance his blossoming reputation.

POINTERS

Romantic Son 1.45pm Happy Valley

China Win 2.15pm Happy Valley