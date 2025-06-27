Purton one step closer to being Crowned champion again

Zac Purton has won seven Champion Jockey titles in Hong Kong.

WITH the final curtain coming down for the season in Hong Kong in just over three weeks, it is understandable that local racing fans and bettors will be out in force at Sha Tin to support their money-making machine, jockey Zac Purton, as he hones in on his eighth title.

Critics will say, the Zac-Man always gets the pick of the best rides due to his prowess and reputation, but it is still a staggering recent record, that since the 18th of May, he has ridden a dozen winners at Sha Tin, including four doubles and a treble, from the last six meetings.

With a full-book of rides on the 11-race card, and the majority at the forefront of the betting, as always it will be hard to find any value about his rides, although that never seems to worry his many thousands of fans.

The likes of Gentleman Legacy in the Nam Chung River Handicap (10.00am) over 10 furlongs, and well-handicapped Sold Impact in division two of the Beas River Handicap (11.30am) over six furlongs, will be popular with racegoers, while Double Win will be hard to beat in the Ng Tung River Handicap (11.00am) over 10 furlongs.

Purton also teams up with his great friend and trainer David Hayes – they have a 25 percent win strike-rate this season – aboard Ka Ying Glory in the Shan Pui River Handicap (1.05pm) over seven furlongs.

The lightly raced three-year-old looks close to a win, following an encouraging performance last month, but it may still pay to look elsewhere for the winner.

Top-weight SUGAR BALL has proved a model of consistency all season, and despite winning twice, finds himself only one pound higher in the ratings from his last victory.

There was a lot to like about his latest effort when trying to chase down gambled-on World Hero over the course and distance last month, and that is the best form on offer.

Draw 12 is an obvious worry, but winners have come from that gate in the past and, provided that in-form jockey Derek Leung can negotiate a trouble-free passage during the contest, he should prove hard to stop.

For anyone looking for a long-shot, keep an eye on ROMAN CROWN, who looks in mint condition, and could repay each-way support.

POINTERS

Sugar Ball 1.05pm Sha Tin

Roman Crown e/w 1.05pm Sha Tin