Profit slashed at Sex Education maker after Netflix series ended

Sex Education was made by Eleven Film for Netflix.

Profit at the production company behind hit series Sex Education was slashed in the year the Netflix show came to an end, it has been revealed.

Eleven Film, which is headquartered in London, has reported a pre-tax profit of £760,350 for the 12 months to 31 March, 2024.

The latest figure comes after the business generated a pre-tax profit of £6.1m in its prior 12 months.

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House have also revealed that the firm’s turnover fell from £22.9m to £16.1m over the same period.

During the year dividends totalling £2m were paid out by the company to its shareholders.

Eleven Film was founded in 2006 by Jamie Campbell, Joel Wilson and Carissa Hope Lynch.

Since 2020, it has been owned by Sony Pictures Television. The company was the first drama production firm to secure backing from the Channel 4 Growth Fund.

Read more Debenhams makes first profit since Boohoo rescue

Eleven Film produced the all four series of Sex Education for Netflix, with the show coming to an end in 2023.

As well as Sex Education, the firm has also made the likes of Ten Pound Poms, Gap Year, Red Rose and Stags.

The firm is currently working on an adaptation of Lord of the Files for BBC One.

The accounts for the maker of Sex Education come after the TV production company co-owned by Gary Lineker was placed into voluntary liquidation.

Goalhanger Films is owned by Gary Lineker and former ITV controller Tony Pastor and has produced access documentaries featuring major sports stars.

Its previous projects have included Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health; Hand of God; Mo Salah: A Football Fairytale and a Serena Williams documentary with Amazon Prime.

The business is separate to Goalhanger Podcasts, which is also owned by Gary Lineker, and is behind popular series such as The Rest is History, The Rest is Politics and The Rest is Entertainment.