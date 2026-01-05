Triumph: Profit almost wiped out at iconic motorcycles maker

Triumph can trace its roots back to 1902.

Profit at iconic motorcycles maker Triumph has almost been wiped out thanks to US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and the cost-of-living crisis.

The Derbyshire-headquartered business, which is owned by billionaire John Bloor, has posted a pre-tax profit of £2.2m for the year to 30 June, 2025.

That figure is down significantly from the pre-tax profit of £72.6m it achieved in the prior 12 months.

New accounts filed with Companies House also show Triumph’s turnover rose fell from £692.8m to £653.1m over the same period.

Bloor, who established Triumph in the 1980s when the original company which could trace its roots back to 1902 went into receivership, is also behind Bloor Homes.

In the UK, Triumph’s turnover fell from £87m to £83.7m and from £304.4m to £285.5m in the rest of Europe.

In the rest of the world, the firm’s sales dipped from £301.3m to £283.8m.

Price is king to buyers now, Triumph boss says

A statement signed off by the board said: “The company has faced far-reaching challenges during the financial year.

“International trade has become more complex and costly due to the impact of tariffs which have further impacted foreign exchange.

“Competitors have aggressively promoted their products to realign their inventory levels and correct oversupply.

“Additionally, consumers worldwide are experiencing increasing pressure on their disposable income due to inflationary and economic pressures.

“These headwinds combine to create a set of market conditions that are extremely challenging, yet the company has responded well.

“By managing and reacting to these risks, we have delivered its second highest motorcycle sales.

“Whilst record sales volumes have been achieved, sales revenue is down on [the] prior year, reflecting an ever more price-conscious consumer and a further strengthening of sterling.

“The company’s model range is now broader than ever, offering even more choices to customers.

“However, with the pressures described above, consumers are choosing motorcycles with price as a more prominent consideration.”