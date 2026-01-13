Fortnum & Mason: Profit surges at King’s grocer

Fortnum & Mason at Christmas. Credit - Getty

Profit at Fortnum & Mason surged by more than 60 per cent as its sales also ticked up during its latest financial year, new figures have revealed.

The iconic London store has posted a pre-tax profit of £15m for the 12 months to the end of July 2025, a rise from £9.3m.

The firm’s turnover also increased from £227.8m to £239m over the same period.

Fortnum & Mason said its profit in its prior year was impacted by one-off costs associated with a new distribution centre.

Online sales in the EU and US also contributed to its improved performance.

Fortnum & Mason, which can trace its roots back to 1707, is owned by the Weston family’s Wittington Investments.

The company has also revealed its Christmas trading results which include a 16 per cent rise in revenue in the five weeks to 24 December, 2025.

Sales at physical stores rose by seven per cent while online revenue jumped by 23 per cent.

When announcing the results of its prior financial year in January 2025, the business vowed to limit increasing prices in the wake of tax rises by the Labour government.

Fortnum & Mason battles ‘increasing uncertainty and challenges’

Fortnum & Mason, chief executive Tom Athron said: “Although it has been a year of increasing uncertainty and challenges for retail domestically and globally, I am incredibly proud of our team who have helped deliver another year of strong growth for Fortnum & Mason.

“We have made significant and lasting investments into our physical and online estate and have had a major focus this year on our supply chain and distribution capabilities.

“It’s wonderful to be able to report such strong results for the full year and for Christmas, but more importantly to see that the long term investments we have made are having a tangible and positive impact on our customer

experience all year round and particularly over our busiest peak period which has been reflected in improvements across the board in our customer satisfaction scores.”