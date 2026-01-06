GTA 6: Rockstar Games’ UK profit rises ahead of release

GTA 6 is set to be released in November 2026.

Profit at the UK arm of Rockstar Games has risen ahead of the release of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).

The business has posted a pre-tax profit of £26.9m for the year to 31 March, 2025, new accounts filed with Companies House show.

The latest figure is up from the £19.4m pre-tax profit Rockstar Games UK achieved in the prior year.

The developer of the GTA franchise benefits from a generous tax relief scheme which was set up in 2014. The company has not paid corporation tax since 2008.

As of 31 March, 2025, Rockstar Games UK has claimed £57.5m in tax credits.

The new accounts also show the GTA maker’s turnover fell from £521.1m to £508.8m during its latest financial year.

Rockstar Games was established in 1998, is headquartered in New York and part of Take-Two Interactive.

As well as the GTA franchise, the company’s games include Red Dead, Max Payne and Midnight Club.

GTA 6 is expected to be released in November this year, having been delayed on a number of occasions.

The eight instalment of the series will be the first since GTA 5 in 2013.

Tough times for GTA 6 maker’s competition

In November, City AM reported that losses had quadrupled at Sports Interactive after its decision to cancel the release of Football Manager 25.

The London-headquartered video game maker posted a pre-tax loss of £8.5m for the 12 months to 31 March, 2025.

The total came after the business also lost £2.1m in the prior year.

Sports Interactive’s turnover was also slashed from £72m to £47.8m as a result of the decision.

In the same month, the UK arm of Ubisoft warned its sales will be lower for its current financial year thanks to a combination of fewer new games being released and a major change in habits.

The Guildford-headquartered division of the French giant said gamers playing fewer titles and for longer means that newer games “are struggling to stand out and achieve the sales they may once have had”.

The developer added that the market is “more volatile and the potential for any specific title less predictable as a result”.

Ubisoft said those factors, as well as fewer titles being released during its current financial year, mean its sales are expected to fall in the 12 months to 31 March, 2026.