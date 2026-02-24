Jammie Dodger owner tastes sweet success after return to profit

The company is back in profit

Profit at the biscuits giant behind Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels hit a sugar rush as the firm turned to a Strictly Come Dancing judge and a “Dubai-inspired” biscuit to boost revenue.

The group, which includes Burton’s Biscuit Company and Fox’s Biscuits, has posted a nine per cent boost in revenue, to £695m for the twelve months to August 2025.

Fox’s Burton’s Companies (FBC) enlisted Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood to champion its relaunch of Fox’s Chocolatey, which it claims is the UK’s first chocolate chip cookie sandwich.

The group made a pre-tax profit of £14.3m, marking its recovery from a pre-tax loss of £6.4m in the year to August 2024.

FBC employs more than 3,800 people in the UK, having created hundreds of new jobs last year.

The manufacturers remained the second-largest sweet biscuit makers in the UK and grew its market share to 13 per cent.

‘Fabulous’ firm looks to social media trends

The St Albans-based group, which also produces Party Rings and Maryland Cookies, attributed its promising results to “innovation”.

FBC was formed in a merger between Fox’s and Burton’s, both of which were bought by Italian chocolate company Ferrero.

Its “Fox’s Fabulous” campaign saw dance show judge Horwood don a chocolate face mask and encourage Brits to treat themselves, using his trademark “fabulous” motto.

FBC also released a “Dubai-style” variant of its Fox’s Chocolatey brand, jumping on the trend for chocolate made with pistachio cream and filo pastry which swept the UK last year.

Simon Browne, the group’s chief executive officer, said: “This financial year has been a positive year of growth across all key financial metrics, delivered through maximising the opportunities of consolidating the legacy businesses and a strong new product development pipeline.

“Despite a challenging operating environment, we have successfully outperformed the market and increased our branded sweet biscuit market share.”