Sweet success for biscuit giant behind Jammie Dodgers

The group includes Burton’s Biscuit Company and Fox’s Biscuits.

The maker of Jammie Dodgers, Wagon Wheels and Party Rings created hundreds of jobs and significantly cut its losses as sales jumped past the £600m mark during its latest financial year.

The group, which includes Burton’s Biscuit Company and Fox’s Biscuits, has posted a revenue of £638m for the 12 months to 31 August, 2024, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed.

The increase comes after the group reported a revenue of £595.1m for its prior financial year.

The new accounts also show the group cut its pre-tax losses from £21.5m to £6.4m while it increased its headcount from 3,460 to 3,721.

The group’s UK sales increased in the year from £544m to £586.5m while its turnover in the rest of Europe also rose from £39.3m to £43.2m.

Its sales in North America dipped from £1.5m to £1.2m over the same period.

The St Albans-based group also makes the likes of Fabulous Fox’s, Chocolatey, Rocky, Maryland and bakes Mars-branded biscuits under licence.

The results come after Burton’s Biscuits and Fox’s Biscuits combined to form a new company in 2022 which operates production sites in Batley, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Kirkham, Livingston, Llantarnam and Uttoxeter

Biscuit giant overcomes ‘continuing challenges’

A statement signed off by the board said: “2024 represents a year of continuing challenges which the group has successfully managed.

“Despite the ongoing external pressures from the continued conflict in Ukraine and impact of inflation on key ingredients, the benefit of bringing together Burton’s and Fox’s under one combined senior leadership team has continued to strengthen the group’s combined market position as the second largest biscuit manufacturer in the UK.

“The business continues to invest in its brands through above the line advertising campaigns for the group’s brands together with innovative new product development.

“The group is already benefitting from being part of a wider group ecosystem and expects these relationships to drive further top line growth.”

The group is ultimately owned a Ferrero-related company. City AM recently reported that the group’s UK sales jumped by more than £60m during its latest financial year.

Ferrero UK, which also owns Thorntons and Tic Tacs, has posted a revenue of £624.4m for the 12 months to 31 August, 2024, up from the £557.5m it achieved in the prior period.

The Middlesex-headquartered also struggled of “the ongoing inflationary environment” – which saw its cost of sales rise by more than £70m, to post a pre-tax profit of £21m, up from £15.8m.