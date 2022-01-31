Premiership five things as league returns from break

Bath beat Harlequins in the Premiership on Friday as the away side struggled without their internationals. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

As the Premiership Rugby show returned from its interval, 12 of the 13 sides were in action and looking to hit the ground running. There was another win on the road for Gloucester, a return of top-flight rugby to free-to-air television and a tightening top-six battle. Here are five takeaways from Round 14.

Warning for Quins

Defending champions Harlequins were the box office screening on Friday night when they travelled down to the Rec to take on a sorry looking Bath.

The West Country club were pumped in Europe at the hands of Leinster and had won just once this season – against Worcester – but the Blue, Black and Golds took the major scalp of Quins with a 21-17 win.

No one is saying it’s the start of something new just yet, but the grit and determination shown by Bath will please director of rugby Stuart Hooper. As for Harlequins, this could be a warning for those sides who are losing a number of players to international squads.

Irish Premiership double

London Irish’s 18-14 win against Exeter in front of a record crowd in Brentford on Saturday earned the club a rare double over the former European Champions.

Irish are looking to build a stronghold in west London and their exciting brand of rugby is drawing crowds in numbers far higher than they achieved at their old home in Reading; here they pulled in more than 11,000.

They’re building nicely while simultaneously piling pressure on a Chiefs side struggling in areas where they usually thrive.

Away day win… again

Gloucester travelled to Newcastle on Saturday looking for their fifth straight away win in the Premiership.

Their 32-22 victory over the Falcons means they’ve lost just once on the road this campaign – Northampton in round one – and they’re building a serious head of steam in the top four. They don’t lose too many to international squads so can be hopeful of continuing their challenge for the play-offs.

As for the Falcons, they’re stringing good spells together but are unable to piece it all into a strong performance.

Premiership free-to-air

It’s been what’s felt like an age since we’ve had Premiership rugby on terrestrial television but Sale’s 35-26 win against Leicester Tigers yesterday marked the start of a deal with ITV which sees live domestic rugby and highlights return until at least 2024.

The Premiership has been without a free-to-air partner since their deal with Channel 5 ceased last summer so the return is welcome – and what a match to kick it off with.

Battle for second

The Premiership feels incredibly tight this season. After Sale’s victory and Wasps’ 26-13 win over Saracens, there’s now just the one point separating second – Sarries on 44 – and third and fourth – Quins and Gloucester on 43.

While Leicester are out in front on 51, it’s a close race in behind. Beyond the top four, Saints are within three of Gloucester and Irish are within five of Northampton.

So keenly contested is the Premiership towards the top that clubs could be heavily punished by making the smallest of errors.