Wasps cleared to play in Premiership final despite coronavirus outbreak

Rugby chiefs have cleared Wasps to take their place in Saturday’s Premiership final despite an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club.

Fears grew that Wasps would have to forfeit their spot in the Twickenham showdown against Exeter Chiefs after 11 players and staff tested positive in the last week.

But the six-time English champions have been told it is safe for them to participate following another round of testing.

“Premiership Rugby can confirm that Wasps have been given the all-clear to take their rightful place in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final against Exeter Chiefs,” the league said.

“Everyone at Premiership Rugby is delighted to confirm Wasps’ place in the Final after the latest round of tests as part of our PCR Covid-19 screening programme.”

Wasps’ preparations for the final were hit when seven staff developed coronavirus last week.

It forced them to suspend training sessions in order to contain the outbreak, and concerns deepened when a further four people test positive over the weekend.

Bristol Bears, who Wasps beat soundly in the play-off semi-finals, had been placed on standby to face Exeter.

It means Wasps will challenge for their first Premiership title in more than a decade, while Exeter will look to complete a famous Double, having won their maiden European Champions Cup last week.

