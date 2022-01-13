Premier League confirm interim chairman to replace Hoffman next month

The Premier League have announced an interim chair while the process of recruiting a permanent one continues. (Photo by Neil Hall – Pool/Getty Images)

The Premier League has confirmed that Peter McCormick will become interim chair when Gary Hoffman steps down on the first day of next month.

McCormick was approved unanimously by the clubs while a permanent recruitment process continues.

Hoffman is stepping down after just 18 month’s in charge – following a backlash over the League’s handling of the Newcastle United takeover.

McCormick said: “I am delighted to receive the confidence and approval of the 20 Premier League clubs and the Board as they work to recruit the new Chair.”

The new interim chair has been the interim chair of the Football Association for the past year.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: “On behalf of the Premier League and clubs, I would like to welcome Peter to this role.

“He is well known to us all and a trusted pair of hands who will see us through this transition period.

“The Board’s aim is to have a new permanent Chair in place before the start of next season.”

McCormick was chair of the Premier League between March 2014 and June 2015.