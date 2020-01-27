Police attended an incident at the Old Bailey today after people were thrown out of court following reports of violence in a gangland murder trial sentencing.

The City of London Police said it deployed officers for “reassurance” after people were ejected from court this afternoon at the sentencing of the killers of knife crime victim Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck.

BBC journalist Steve Swann tweeted about “appalling scenes of violence” after the sentencing.

Appalling scenes of violence at the Old Bailey with prison staff and police under attack in the dock and public gallery after sentencing in a gangland murder. — steve swann (@steveswannBBC) January 27, 2020

But the police said no injuries had been reported.

“One of the prison officers had blood flowing from a head wound as he and nine colleagues hey tried to restrain five defendants just jailed for life.”

However, the City of London Police said they have not heard of any injuries.

“We are aware of a disturbance at the Old Bailey following the sentencing at a murder trial,” the City of London Police said.

“Our officers are on scene for reassurance but no police, prison staff or members of the public injuries have been reported. A number of people have had to be ejected from court.”

Fighting broke out in court and a barrister was forced to step in in an attempt to stop the violence, Court News UK reported.

The murder trial saw five drill rappers sentenced to serve a total of 116 years in jail after killing a rival with swords.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck, 19, was trying to escape the gang last February when they cornered him in a hairdressers in Wood Green, where they fatally stabbed him.

Kamali Gabbidon-Lynck was murdered in a gangland killing last year (Credit: Metropolitan Police)

Tyrell Graham 18, from Leyton, and Sheareem Cookhorn, 21, of Tottenham, were found guilty last December of Gabbidon-Lynck’s murder, and the attempted murder of another man in the same incident.

Three 17-year-old boys who cannot be named for legal reasons were also found guilty of Gabbidon-Lynck’s murder.

London Ambulance Service said it had no records of a call out to the Old Bailey today.

City A.M. has contacted the Ministry of Justice.

More to follow as more details emerge.