Planned Aslef strike by Avanti train drivers in early July is suspended

Avanti West Coast train, as train drivers of the rail company will strike on July 2 and those at London North Eastern Railway will ban overtime from next month in separate disputes to the ongoing national row over pay, their union Aslef announced.

A planned strike by train drivers on Avanti West Coast has been suspended.

Members of Aslef were due to walk out on July 2 in a dispute over sick notes.

The union said the company has confirmed it will remove the sick note policy which was in dispute.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “As we have always said, we want to maintain a culture of positive industrial relations.

“This outcome shows that when management come to the table and understand our members’ perspective we are able to resolve issues effectively.”

Press Association – Alan Jones