How to avoid train strikes this weekend? National Express revs up capacity ahead of rail disruption

National Express will add 5,000 more seats to its UK coach network as Brits look for ways to avoid disruption caused by rail strikes this weekend.

Train drivers from the Aslef union are launching fresh walk-outs and bans on overtime working at 16 rail companies across April and May. Disruption will begin this Friday, lasting until Tuesday 9 April.

National Express said it expects to carry 13 per cent more passengers this weekend and has added around 100 more coach departures on its most popular routes. Passengers can check the website to see the routes on offer.

Catherine Woolfe, customer and marketing director at National Express UK and Ireland, said: “People deserve affordable, reliable and sustainable public transport and yet again they are seeing disruption on the railways.”

Woolfe warned, however, “tickets are selling fast.”

“Our network will be busier than usual so we strongly encourage customers to book their tickets in advance to get the best deals and let us do the driving so that they can enjoy a relaxing, comfortable journey to their destinations,” she added.

The additional seats mean overall capacity on National Express coach services will reach 320,000, with services to 550 UK destinations.

The coach operator has repeatedly cashed in on soaring demand amid nearly two years’ worth of industrial action on Britain’s railways.

Last year, it reported a 30 per cent jump in travel bookings during a week in which rail strikes disrupted the FA Cup Final, Epsom Derby and Beyonce’s renaissance tour gig at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

