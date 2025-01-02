Rail strikes: Warning of ‘irreparable fallout’ from train walkouts

The night time industries association has warned of the “irreparable fallout” from the ongoing rail strikes.

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has warned of the “irreparable fallout” from the ongoing round of Avanti West Coast rail strikes.

Passengers faced disruption after rail managers who are members of the RMT union voted to strike on 31 December and 2 January, with disruption on routes to Glasgow, North Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh.

It comes after the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) general secretary Mick Lynch claimed to the BBC that train companies opted to pay mangers what he called “extortionate rates” for working on days off, with union members paid less.

Those members who are Avanti train managers also plan to strike every Sunday from 12 January to 25 May.

But Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, warned that the latest round of strikes risked losing further billions for the hospitality industries.

The NTIA warned the fresh walkout would compound an estimated £6bn lost revenue since the strikes began, which they said was crippling the hospitality and night time economies.

“It is evident that the government has lost control of this situation and appears incapable of resolving the ongoing issues,” Kill argued.

“These strikes are devastating businesses already on the brink, causing untold damage to consumer confidence and economic recovery. Without decisive leadership, the fallout will be irreparable.”

He added: “The government’s inability to resolve this crisis continues to paralyse the UK economy, with passengers and businesses alike paying the price.

“The hospitality and night-time economy, dependent on reliable rail services, faces another bleak period, with financial and reputational damage mounting.

“If the government cannot bring unions and operators to the table for a meaningful resolution, the UK risks deeper economic losses and further erosion of trust in its infrastructure.

“The time for inaction has passed—leadership is urgently needed.”

Ahead of the strikes, Lynch insisted the union remained open to resolving the issue, stressing: “Avanti West Coast created this dispute by ignoring train managers’ concerns and presenting offers those members deemed unacceptable.

“The company must come forward with a revised proposal so we can avoid more strike action further into 2025.”

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “The RMT chose to target one the most important times of the year for our customers – significantly disrupting those making journeys on the West Coast Main Line over the festive holiday period.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience and recognise the strike action will also impact businesses in the regions we serve.

“We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

It comes after the UK government reached national pay deals with the RMT and Aslef in a bid to end the rail strikes in August last year.

A Department for Transport (DfT) spokesperson said: “No one wants to see strikes, and it is disappointing to see this action go ahead after a second offer from Avanti was rejected.

“We expect the operator and RMT to do everything they can to avoid the need for further action, and minimise disruption to passengers in the meantime.”

They added: “As part of our plans to reform the railways, we’re determined to move towards a seven-day working week and end the overreliance on rest day working, giving passengers the certainty and reliability they deserve.”