London Gatwick Airport: Thousands disrupted as fog hits for fourth day

A plane takes off from Gatwick Airport in 2021 (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Flight restrictions remain in place at Gatwick Airport for a fourth day because of fog, disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers.

More than 20 flights planned for the West Sussex airport on Monday were cancelled in advance and passengers are being warned of delays throughout the day.

Flights at the UK’s second busiest airport have been disrupted since Friday because of fog.

A Gatwick spokesperson said: “Temporary air traffic restrictions have been put in place due to fog causing poor visibility.

“Some flights may be delayed throughout the day.

“London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience.

“Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

Nats, the national air traffic control operator, told City AM: “The weather conditions that caused disruption to UK airports over the weekend have significantly improved.”

“Only a few air traffic regulations remain, and these are within normal operating limits. Passengers should still check the status of their flight with their airline, as there may be knock-on impacts to the usual flying schedule.”

Passengers on flights delayed by more than two hours may be entitled to assistance, including food and drink or overnight accommodation if necessary.

London City Airport, Luton and London Stansted Airports said they had not been affected by the fog.

Stansted said there had been no cancellation just some minor delays due to the flow rate restrictions put in place by Nats, the national air traffic control operator.

Neil Lancefield – Press Association