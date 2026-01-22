LoungePair Brings on Former LoungeBuddy CEO, Enters Agreements with Vietnam Airlines, Auckland Airport

Travel-tech company LoungePair has brought on LoungeBuddy founder and former American Express executive Tyler Dikman as a key advisor.

The company has also signed a key partnership with Vietnam Airlines to power its new Lotusmiles Lounges platform and has added Auckland Airport’s Strata Lounge to its network.

LoungePair provides on-demand and walk-up airport lounge access without the need for additional memberships, reward programmes, or loyalty status.

Travel Tech Expert Tyler Dikman Joins as Advisor

Tyler Dikman is the co-founder and former CEO of LoungeBuddy, the airport lounge booking platform acquired by American Express in 2019. Following the acquisition, he served as Vice President of Global Premium Products and Benefits at American Express, leading the integration of LoungeBuddy and helping shape travel experiences for Card Members internationally.

In his advisory role at LoungePair, Dikman will support the company’s global growth and scaling priorities.

“LoungePair has built a strong platform with a clear value proposition,” said Tyler Dikman. “I’ll be working closely with the team on global strategy and execution, leadership and corporate direction, brand and marketing initiatives, and the development of partnerships as the business continues to scale.”

Vietnam Airlines Powers Lotusmiles Lounges with LoungePair

LoungePair welcomes Vietnam Airlines as a strategic partner and will power its Lotusmiles Lounges platform, applying LoungePair’s technology to deliver a globally scalable loyalty benefit for Lotusmiles members.

Through the co-branded platform, Lotusmiles members can purchase access to Lotus Lounges or choose from more than 1,400 airport lounges worldwide within LoungePair’s global network. The partnership extends the programme’s utility beyond Vietnam Airlines’ own lounge footprint.

“By powering lounge access for Vietnam Airlines, we’re enabling Lotusmiles to deliver tangible, high-value rewards to members wherever they travel,” says Daniel Kinnoch, CEO of LoungePair. “Lotusmiles members gain simple, on-demand access to award-winning lounges worldwide, without the need for additional loyalty programmes, complex sign-ups, or advance booking.”

Expanding Global Partnerships

LoungePair has also signed a partnership with Auckland Airport’s Strata Lounge, allowing members to purchase passes when travelling through Auckland, New Zealand.

In November 2025, LoungePair entered partnerships with Zurich-backed travel insurance provider Freely, Australian Frequent Flyer, and global lounge network Dragonpass.

To learn more about LoungePair, visit https://www.loungepair.com/.

Tyler Dikman, joins LoungePair as Key Advisor Company Logo