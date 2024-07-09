Paving the way for the iconic London 10k race

The map for the Saucony London 10k taking over the capital

Prepare for over 17,000 runners racing through the city this weekend, as the Saucony London 10k takes over the capital

One of the city’s favourite celebrations of running has arrived.

With entertainment and iconic landmarks on the course, the London 10k is a sporting event to remember.

Taking place this Sunday, July 14 entries have completely sold out, as this year’s event promises to be a celebration of fitness, charity, and iconic London sights.

Previously sponsored by Asics, the London 10k will now be called the Saucony London 10k, with the US running brand announced as the event’s title partner.

A new route

The 2024 map has been redesigned, offering 17,000 participants a fresh perspective on the city’s famous sights.

The race kicks off on Piccadilly Street, adjacent to Green Park, and heads towards bustling Piccadilly Circus.

From there, runners will loop around Regent Street before making their way past the historic Trafalgar Square.

The journey continues as participants run past Charing Cross station and approach the scenic Waterloo Bridge.

The final stretch of the race is packed with inspiration, as runners pass the London Eye, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey.

The home stretch takes runners back along Victoria Street, past Westminster station and Downing Street, before concluding on Whitehall, where a lively London crowd will be cheering participants on.

To facilitate the event, several key roads in central London will be closed from early morning until the afternoon.

Roads along the race route, including Pall Mall and St James Street, will be shut from 5am, with all roads reopening by 2pm.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys with extra time and avoid driving in the area where possible.

Want to take part?

Entries have sold out, but you can show your support on the day or donate towards the event’s charities, such as Cancer Research UK, Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity, Alzheimer’s Society, or Special Effect.

Not only will you experience the buzz of the London 10k, but you’ll also be backing a worthy cause.

If you’ve missed out this year you can get ahead of the game by registering your interest now or by signing up for next year’s 10k after Sunday’s event.

Find out more at thelondon10k.com