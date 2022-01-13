Northern line’s Bank branch 17-week closure to start on Saturday

The Northern Line’s Bank branch will be closed for 17 weeks.(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Transport for London (TfL) has urged commuters to check their travel plans, as the Northern line’s Bank branch will be closed from Saturday.

The closure, which will enable the completion of a tunnel and a passenger concourse, is part of the Bank Station Capacity Upgrade, which aims to increase capacity at Bank and Monument stations by 40 per cent.

Under the renovation plan, no trains will run between Kennington and Moorgate, while services between Camden Town and Moorgate will operate on a reduced capacity. Other lines operating at Bank will not be affected by the works.

“The 17-week closure of the Bank branch of the Northern line is now two days away, and we’re urging customers to check their journeys before they travel by using Journey Planner or the TfL Go app,” said Andy Lord, London Underground’s managing director.

“We’re asking customers to consider taking journeys at a different time or via a different route, using alternate Tube lines or rail, bus, walking or cycling options. We’re introducing an increased service on the Charing Cross branch and a new bus route into the City, which will help people to get around during the closure.”

TfL has also warned Londoners that other stations – in particular those on the Northern line’s Charing Cross branch – will likely become busier during the closure, and that commuters should travel outside of peak hours, between 08:45am and 4:30pm and after 6:45pm on weekdays.

To mitigate the disruption, an enhanced service will run on the Charing Cross branch will an alternative bus route, the 773, will go from Oval to Finsbury Square every 7 to 8 minutes.

“We understand the changes may be frustrating for customers, but would like to reassure them that this work is important and will bring many benefits,” Lord added.

Announced on 5 November, TfL’s decision attracted the outrage of thousands of Londoners who complained that the renovation works should have taken place during the lockdowns, when passenger levels were at the lowest.